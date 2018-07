LAHORE : Strong candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Yasmin Rashid has been defeated by PML-N’s Waheed Alam Khan in NA-125, Lahore.

According to unofficial and preliminary result, PML-Ns candidate Waheed Alam Khan stood on first spot with 122327 votes, while Yasmin Rashid is following on the second position with 105557 votes .Returning officer Asif Bashir made this announcement, of Waheed Alam’s lead of 16770 votes.

At least 353 polling stations were established in the constituency.

