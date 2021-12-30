PTI’s woman MNA suffers broken finger in National Assembly brawl

By
Web desk
-
0

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed a rowdy session as the government presented the supplementary finance bill – termed as mini budget by opposition – to restore the $6 billion External Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As the session began, Opposition parties staged a strong protest and chanted slogans against the government. At that time, some opposition leaders surrounded the treasury benches, exchanging heated words with PTI lawmakers.

Amid the ruckus, PPP’s MNA Shagufta Jumani and PTI’s Ghazala Saifi engaged in fight when former slapped the member of the ruling party.

Talking to private news channel, Ghazala Saifi said that she suffered a broken finger after her hand was twisted during the brawl. She said that doctor has confirmed that one of her fingers has been fractured.

Saifi said that she also slapped the PPP lawmaker in return as she was left with no option.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/govt-unveils-mini-budget-in-heated-na-session/

Previous articleAt least two killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR