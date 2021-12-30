PTI’s woman MNA suffers broken finger in National Assembly brawl

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed a rowdy session as the government presented the supplementary finance bill – termed as mini budget by opposition – to restore the $6 billion External Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As the session began, Opposition parties staged a strong protest and chanted slogans against the government. At that time, some opposition leaders surrounded the treasury benches, exchanging heated words with PTI lawmakers.

Amid the ruckus, PPP’s MNA Shagufta Jumani and PTI’s Ghazala Saifi engaged in fight when former slapped the member of the ruling party.

My response to today’s incident. pic.twitter.com/qMay6tdpCa — Ghazala Saifi (@MNAGhazalaSaifi) December 30, 2021

Talking to private news channel, Ghazala Saifi said that she suffered a broken finger after her hand was twisted during the brawl. She said that doctor has confirmed that one of her fingers has been fractured.

Shameful incident in Parliament’s history. PPP’s Shagufta Jumani slaps PTI’s Ghazala Saifi amid National Assembly session. #MiniBudget pic.twitter.com/3RszzYsBcR — Annie (@aaminsann) December 30, 2021

Saifi said that she also slapped the PPP lawmaker in return as she was left with no option.

