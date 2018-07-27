PTI’s wind of change frustrates traditional political heavy weights

Multan

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI’s) wind of change swept through all the six National Assembly and majority of Provincial Assembly seats in Multan district frustrating the traditional political heavy weights once considered harder to defeat. It was almost a clean sweep PTI registered in style in 2018 general elections winning all the six NA seats as the change triggered by a massive support of the people left many important and seasoned politicians of the city of saints behind.

While veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi did not contest, a political heavy weight of PPP, former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was defeated in NA-158 (Shujabad) constituency, by a younger candidate, Ibrahim Khan of PTI. Gilani contested well securing 74,443 votes but remained behind Ibrahim Khan who bagged 83,304 votes. PML-N candidate, former federal minister Syed Javed Ali Shah stood third with 73,218 votes, according to statistics from Returning Officer.

Another political heavy weight, Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan, also a former federal minister lost the battle for votes against PTI’s Ahmad Hussain Dehar. Bosan secured 37126 votes and was third on the list. Dehar bagged 74220 votes while Gilani’s son Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, though contested well, but ended runner up with 64,257 votes.

PTI senior vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi clinched a convincing victory claiming 116,272 votes defeating a younger PML-N nominee Amir Saeed Ansari (84940 votes) in NA-156. In NA-155, PTI’s Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar also bagged record votes, 135,726, defeating his rival from PML-N Sheikh Tariq Rasheed who claimed 80993 votes.—APP

