PTI’s Tariq Dreshak laid to rest

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Tariq Khan Dreshak was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Rajanpur. A large number of people including politicians attended his funeral prayers in his hometown Rajanpur. The PTI leader died yesterday at a hospital in Multan. He has left behind a wife, a son and three daughters.

Dreshak was suffering from brain hemorrhage and was on a ventilator for the last three days after his condition had deteriorated. He was declared elected on provincial assembly constituency (PP-296) from Rajanpur.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would now announce a by-poll on this PA seat, which fell vacant after his death. PTI chief Imran Khan, expressing his condolences, tweeted, ‘Saddened to learn of the death of our newly elected MPA from Rajanpur Tariq Dreeshak. My condolences and prayers go to the family.’—TNS

