PTI’s Sultan Mahmood elected new AJK president

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Tuesday won the election for the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Mahmood, who was elected as a member of the AJK Legislatve Assembly from LA-3, Mirpur-III on July 25, bagged 34 votes while the opposition candidate, Mian Abdul Waheed, secured 16 votes.

The PTI leader will replace Sardar Masood Khan as the president whose stipulated constitutional term will expire on August 24.

A special session of the AJK assembly was held to cast vote for the presidential election, the state broadcaster reported.

Soon after Mahmood managed to bag the victory, , PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated him in a tweet.

Khan congratulated Sultan Mahmood on his victory and extended best wishes. He hoped that the new president play a lead role for the rights of Kashmiris in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and bring real change in the region.

On August 4, PTI’s Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Niazi bagged 33 votes while PPP and PML-N’s joint candidate, Chaudhry Lateef Akbar managed to secure only 15 votes.

Later, the PTI leader took oath as the 13th prime minister of Azad Kashmir, replacing outgoing Raja Farooq Haider.

Earlier, the AJK assembly elected PTI’s candidate Chaudhry Anwarul Haq as its new Speaker. Haq received 32 votes out of total 49 to become 11th Speaker of the AJK assembly, while Opposition’s candidate Faisal Mumtaz Rathor bagged 15 votes in the election.

