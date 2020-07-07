PTI’s sit-in against prolonged outages continues

The sit-in against K-Electric over long load shedding by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi continued for the second day. According to details, on the ongoing power crisis in Karachi, PTI Karachi staged a sit-in protest for the second day outside K-Electric head office.PTI members of the National and Provincial Assemblies also joined the sit-in. MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has criticized Federal Minister Omar Ayub and said that when he was informed about the problems in Karachi, he expressed his disinterest. MPA Raja Azhar said that the protests would continue till the k-electric administration gave a written assurance to end overbilling and load shedding.Apart from a large number of PTI workers, JDA Sindh Assembly member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, PTI s Shah Nawaz Jadoon and others also took part in the protest.