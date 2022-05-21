PTI’s Shireen Mazari arrested from Islamabad

Islamabad: Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested by Punjab’s anti-corruption department from Islamabad, citing a case registered against the former federal minister in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a joint operation in the federal capital, a team from the Anti-Corruption Establishment and police from Dera Ghazi Khan arrested her.

According to sources, she was arrested in connection with a property dispute in Rajanpur.

However, giving details about the event, Imaan Zainab Mazari Hazir, daughter of Shireen Mazari, alleged that male police officer police officers had beaten and taken her mother away.

Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her. — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 21, 2022

Confirming the news, PTI’s Iftikhar Durrani said in a tweet, “Dr ShireenMazari has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar!”

Dr @ShireenMazari1 has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar! #امپورٹڈ__حکومت___نامنظور — Iftikhar Durrani (@DuraniIftikhar) May 21, 2022

Following her arrest, PTI leaders issued strong condemnations of the incidents.

President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mehmood strongly condemned and called the action an “illegal and brutal kidnapping of Dr Shireen Mazari.”

Strongly condemn the illegal and brutal kidnapping of Dr Shireen Mazari. She was manhandled and mistreated which is shameful. There will protest against this arrest in Lahore. Everyone to reach liberty roundabout at 8 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 21, 2022

Former Minister of State Farrukh Habib said, “Shirin Mazari was insulted by male police officers and was dragged away and arrested. Officials had also visited his house a few days ago. Shirin Mazari is a living voice who presents her position without fear. This government is scared. Such tactics will not dampen our spirits.”

شیریں مزاری کیساتھ مرد پولیس اہلکاروں نے بدتمیزی کی ہے اور انکو گھسیٹ کر گرفتار کرکے لے کر گئے۔ چند روز قبل بھی انکے گھر اہلکار گئے تھے۔ شیریں مزاری ایک جاندار آواز ہے جو اپنا موقف بلا خوف پیش کرتی ہے یہ حکومت خوفزدہ ہوگئی ہے ایسے ہتھکنڈوں سے ہمارے حونصلہ پست نہیں ہوگے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 21, 2022

PPP’s Nafisa Shah also condemned the arrest of Shireen Mazari and called it wrong.

Arresting #ShireenMazari who has no allegations against her is uncalled for, wrong! Who has ordered her arrest and why? — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) May 21, 2022

more to follow…