PTI’s Shireen Mazari arrested from Islamabad

Islamabad: Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested by Punjab’s anti-corruption department from Islamabad, citing a case registered against the former federal minister in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a joint operation in the federal capital, a team from the Anti-Corruption Establishment and police from Dera Ghazi Khan arrested her.

According to sources, she was arrested in connection with a property dispute in Rajanpur.

However, giving details about the event, Imaan Zainab Mazari Hazir, daughter of Shireen Mazari, alleged that male police officer police officers had beaten and taken her mother away.

Confirming the news, PTI’s Iftikhar Durrani said in a tweet, “Dr ShireenMazari has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar!”

Following her arrest, PTI leaders issued strong condemnations of the incidents.

President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mehmood strongly condemned and called the action an “illegal and brutal kidnapping of Dr Shireen Mazari.”

Former Minister of State Farrukh Habib said, “Shirin Mazari was insulted by male police officers and was dragged away and arrested. Officials had also visited his house a few days ago. Shirin Mazari is a living voice who presents her position without fear. This government is scared. Such tactics will not dampen our spirits.”

PPP’s Nafisa Shah also condemned the arrest of Shireen Mazari and called it wrong.

more to follow…

