PTI’s Shireen Mazari arrested for the fourth time as crackdown intensifies

RAWALPINDI – An apparent hide-and-seek between the federal government Shireen Mazari continues as the former human rights minister has been held for the fourth time.

The counsel of Shireen confirmed the re-arrest of his client. Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada said that the former human rights minister has been arrested for the fourth time in the last ten days.

LHC, Rawalpindi Bench has set-aside the MPO Order passed by the DC, Rawalpindi & has order for Dr. @ShireenMazari1 immediate release. Upon reaching the jail it appears that the Gov indents to arrest her 4th time. This, if done, would amount to contempt. @ImaanZHazir pic.twitter.com/i4kDecYElA — Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada (@AhsanJPirzada) May 22, 2023

PTI leader Farrukh Habib also shared a tweet, saying Mazari, 72, was re-arrested outside the Adiala Jail by Punjab police, hours after she secured bail from Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a social media post, the defiant leader called it the law of the jungle, saying the ruling of any court is not being recognized.

For the unversed, the seasoned politician was first detained on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) and was granted bail on May 14 but was re-arrested as she was leaving the Adiala Jail.

She got bail again but was held from her residence in the capital as the government continued a massive crackdown against the PTI and the party’s top leadership is behind bars.

Former PM Imran Khan, who got his bail, alleged PTI and its followers are facing an illegal crackdown, as a large number of people have been swept up in a nationwide crackdown and hundreds face trial in military courts.