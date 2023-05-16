PTI’s Shehryar Afridi arrested in latest crackdown

Islamabad: In the latest crackdown against the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

The official Twitter handle of the PTI alleged that the former minister was “abducted” along with his wife, who has no political role.

Ex-Interier Minister, @ShehryarAfridi1 has been abducted along with his wife, who has no political role. #PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/xS1hJW9nq9 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 15, 2023

According to news sources, Afridi was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

In Punjab, party’s leader Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan was also arrested by the police from Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh.

A large contingent was imposed to prevent him from reaching the Rawalpindi Press Club. A case against Chohan, police said, was registered in Sadiqabad police station on May 9, accusing him of arson and inciting workers during protests.

Both Afridi and Chohan join the list of PTI leaders who have been detained following the unrest that followed Khan’s arrest, which the Supreme Court later deemed “illegal,” which also includes Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

During this round of arrests, female party officials Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Maleeka Bukhari, and others were taken into custody.

