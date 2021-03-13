PTI’s Senate victory paves way for legislation: Shibli

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

The government is least concerned about the short or long march by the opposition, as the prime challenge before the government is inflation and price hike.

However, the opposition parties will not be allowed to break or damage smallest state owned asset.

Addressing a press conference, Shibli Faraz said opposition may go ahead for long march with it, but would not get any support from the masses.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has now emerged as the largest party both in the National Assembly and the Senate.

He pointed out that in the last two-and-a-half years, the opposition parties obstructed the government’s legislation in the upper house of the parliament.

Shibli Faraz, while rubbishing the outcries of the opposition over seven rejected votes in the Senate chairman election, said Pakistan Muslim League-N stabbed Pakistan People’s Party in the back and PPP betrayed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Faraz termed the government’s victory in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election as the defeat of a system which has been “harming the country for the last 30 years as well as those who doubted our intentions”.

Shibli Faraz said, “We respect parliament and we can only restore its dignity if it takes the decision in the interest of the masses.”

He said, “We are ready to sit with the opposition on the matters of economic, electoral and judicial reforms.”

He, however, made it clear that no national reconciliation order will be given to the corrupt political leaders.

The information minister regretted that the opposition parties are now trying to make controversial the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

He said the opposition parties will have to see beyond their personal vested interests. He said these parties may go ahead with their planned long march but they will not get any support from the masses.

He claimed those in the Pakistan Democratic Movement have conflicting interests and they stabbed each other in the elections of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The information minister said the economy is gaining strength as a result of the government’s policies. “We have stabilised the economy,” he added. He said the country is witnessing record remittances.

He said the government is fully cognisant of inflation and Prime Minister Imran Khan is daily monitoring the situation. He said that targeted subsidies will be given to the deserving families.

Faraz asserted that since the country cannot afford to regress now, it is necessary to support the Prime Minister. “Those who want progress for the country have won,”he said.

The information minister said the government has taken practical steps for the uplift of the areas neglected in the past.

He said South Balochistan was recently given a package of Rs632 billion whilst the tribal districts have also been given a budget for development.

He said it is also the first time in the history that a candidate from the tribal districts was elected as the deputy chairman Senate.