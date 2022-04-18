PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan elected 14th Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir

Muzaffarabad: The ruling PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been elected unopposed as the 14th Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

The newly-elected Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, also serves as the president of the PTI in Kashmir.

The top seat had fallen vacant after former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, resigned from office on April 14 after PTI members filed a no-confidence motion against him.

In this regard, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood, had called a session of the Legislative Assembly today to conduct the election for the new Leader of the House.

Party position

The ruling PTI enjoys a majority in the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir. Currently, the PTI has 32, PPP 12, Muslim League 7, JKPP and Muslim Conference have one seat each.