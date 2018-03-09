PTI’s people friendly policies will support electioneering

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Reducing the constituencies of Attock district for National Assembly does not affect us, as we have roots in public and strong network at Union Council and village level. Former District Nazim Attock and PTI leader Major Tahir Sadiq said this while talking to this journalist at the residence of Amarica based PTI activist Muhammad Arif Naqvi.

On the occasion MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari, PTI local leaders Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Syed Yawar Bokhari, Senior Journalist Syed Raza Haider Naqvi, Muhammad sabrin and other notables were also present. Tahir Sadiq said that during his reign as District Nazim he served the people of this district and had a close contact with every one. He said that because of his people-friendly policies he would face no problem in election campaign during the forthcoming general elections and said that reducing constituencies for national assembly from three to two will make no difference for him.

He said that those having no contacts with the public at grass route level are certainly worried after this decision. Replying about the differences among party leaders in Attock district, he said that no such differences exist and said that all are on one page. About candidates from PTI for Attock district he said that PTI leadership will decide about it and hoped that decision s in this context will be made on merit.