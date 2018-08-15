PTI’s Mushtaq Ghani sworn in as KP Assembly Speaker

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf’s (PTI) Mushtaq Ghani has been elected as Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Wednesday.

Mushtaq received 81 votes and declared victorious against opposition’s Laiq Mohammad who secured 27 votes. 108 out of 112 members of provincial assembly exercised their voting right.

KP assembly had commenced its session during which polling to select speaker and deputy speaker was started. The MPAs confidentially voted their favorite candidate.

PTI had nominated Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for slot of speaker and Mahmood Jaan for position of deputy speaker.

Names of Laiq Mohammad and Jamshed Mohammad were given for the aforementioned positions respectively by the opposition.

