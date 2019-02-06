PTI’s minister Aleem arrested by NAB Lahore

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan was arrested for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Khan faces multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

The press release alleged that Khan had misused his authority as general secretary of the Park View Housing Society and as a past member of the provincial assembly, abusing his position to acquire assets beyond his known sources of income.

NAB had in January 2018 sought the record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Khan and PML-Q’s Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

A Mutual Legal Assistance report pertaining to Khan’s case was provided to NAB Lahore earlier in January this year, following which the PTI leader was summoned on Feb 6 (Wednesday).

When Khan was unable to satisfy NAB officials regarding the money trail for his assets after being questioned for two hours, he was informed that he would need to be taken into custody for further interrogation, a NAB official earlier.

After he was taken into custody, Khan was prevented from leaving the office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior provincial minister Aleem Khan resigned following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Quoting family sources, media reported that he had forwarded his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. However, an official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.

Elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in July 25 polls last year, Aleem Khan was Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development.

Aleem was tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lead the party’s efforts in achieving 100-Days agenda.

He was taken into custody after he appeared before the NAB Lahore Office on Wednesday.

He will be presented for remand in the accountability court tomorrow, the NAB said in a statement.

