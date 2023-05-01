PTI’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi joins PPP

Another important wicket of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has fallen as one of its former members of the Punjab Assembly has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Reportedly, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, former MPA of Tehreek-e-Insaf from Muzaffargarh, has joined the PPP. He announced joining the PPP after his meeting with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad.

Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi joined the PPP under the leadership of MNA Raza Rabbani Khar. On this occasion, Bilawal congratulated Mian Alamdar on joining the party.