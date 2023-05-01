PTI’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi joins PPP

By
News desk
-
15

Another important wicket of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has fallen as one of its former members of the Punjab Assembly has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Reportedly, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, former MPA of Tehreek-e-Insaf from Muzaffargarh, has joined the PPP. He announced joining the PPP after his meeting with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad.

Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi joined the PPP under the leadership of MNA Raza Rabbani Khar. On this occasion, Bilawal congratulated Mian Alamdar on joining the party.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR