PTI’s Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar arrested

Lahore Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Hammad Azhar.

A Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) police Iqbal Town team took Mian Rasheed into custody from a locality in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Sunday.

In another action, another police team also detained Faisal Mehar, the secretary of PTI leader Hammad Azhar, from his Sabzazar residence at the crack of dawn.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed remained the provincial minister in the tenure of Sardar Usman Bozdar as the Punjab chief minister. Major key leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussian, Omer Sarfraz Cheema,

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musarrat Cheema and others.

Police said the number of criminals arrested in the last five days has reached 3,185.

These arrests were made following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers after the arrest of Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that COAS Asim Munir already clarified that no more attacks on army installations would be tolerated.

PTI protestors torched Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House in Lahore and attacked General Headquarters (GHQ) and other army installations.

Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as black day while former premier Imran Khan denied any involvement in the attacks and insisted PTI is a peaceful party.