PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari denies reports of appointment as BISP chairperson

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday condemned “fake news” circulating regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Maleeka Bokhari’s appointment as chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Chaudhry took to Twitter and while quoting Bokhari’s tweet clarifying that she had not been appointed BISP chairperson, said that strict action needs to be taken against fake news.

“A series of fake notifications and news is systematically spread on social media, it started from a media dinner picture and now there is a series of such rubbish. Without effecting freedom of social media, we need to take strict action against such news”, the information minister said.

Maleeka Bokhari tweeted: I want to categorically put it on record that I have not been appointed as Head of BISP. I am also not related to Zulfi Bokhari. I hope this suffices & should put the discussion to an end.

A day earlier, the PTI lawmaker tweeted saying, “I want to categorically put it on record that I have not been appointed as head of BISP.”

Bokhari also denied reports that she is related to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bokhari. “I am also not related to Zulfi Bokhari. I hope this suffices and should put the discussion to an end,” she said.

