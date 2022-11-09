PTI’s long march to resume from Thursday

Islamabad: The stalled long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume from the same spot in Wazirabad on Thursday, where it was halted last week due to an assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday confirmed that the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Haqeqi Azadi March will start again tomorrow (Thursday).

He continued that a meeting of the officials of the Gujranwala and Lahore divisions will take place today, after which a senior leadership meeting will also be held.

Regarding the arrival of the long march in Islamabad, which, before the attack on Imran Khan, was expected to happen on November 11, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan would arrive at the designated in Rawalpindi in the third week of November, accompanied by millions of people.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the protests against the attempt on party chief Imran Khan’s life in Wazirabad continue across the country as the FIR registered on the case is “not acceptable”.

Qureshi said that all their focus is on the FIR, which was registered without listening to what the complainant had to say.

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: SC directs IG Punjab to register FIR

“Justice cannot be served till Rana Sanaullah remains in his post,” Qureshi said.

He said that the PTI will return only after taking the date for the next general election and that the entire nation is ready for it. He also said that the long march will resume from Wazirabad on Thursday and that it will achieve its target under any circumstances.