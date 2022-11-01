PTI’s long march may not reach Islamabad on Nov 4. Here’s why

Imran Khan-led long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) might not reach Islamabad on the originally scheduled November 4 as the party leadership decided to move in tandem without skipping routes.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that he submitted an alternate plan for the ongoing long march to Imran Khan, adding there might be a delay in reaching Islamabad.

“The party intended to move in tandem with the crowds even if it took two to four more days to reach the capital,” the former federal minister said.

He added that Imran Khan agreed to the plan that even if it took two to four more days then let it be.

Addressing the rumours behind backdoor talks, Asad Umar said: “I can tell you straight up that there are no backdoor talks.”

Taking a jibe at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he said: “Those calling Pakistani people mob should have shame. The people are not with you.”

PTI Sindh all set to start long march from city today

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that the Haqeeqi Azadi caravan from Sindh had started its journey to join the rally in Islamabad. “InshaAllah there will be the greatest-ever gathering of Pakistanis in Islamabad,” he said in a tweet.