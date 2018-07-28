PTI’s KP govt role helps to achieve victory in election

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Political and international relations experts here said the unflinching stand adopted by PTI Chief Imran Khan against menace of corruption and status quo in politics besides better performance of PTI government in KP have largely contributed to landslide victory achieved by PTI on national and provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa once against proved an election base-camp for Imran Khan from where PTI clinched about 39 national and 68 provincial assemblies seats in July 25 general elections and emerged in a strong position to form government in the province, according to unofficial results. PTI had swept Peshawar from where it clinched all five national assembly and 13 provincial assembly seats, and all major political heavyweights of rival political parties including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari, PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Sirajul Haq and Asfandyar Wali Khan were swept away by PTI’s tsunami. Nasir Khan Musazai, PTI MNA-elect from NA 69 Peshawar told APP that recent historic success of PTI was possible due to 22 years long struggle of Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan is a ray hope for people of Pakistan and would fulfill all promises made with people.

‘Imran Khan’s first address to the nation after election has touched the hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and was received well nationally and internationally,’ he maintained. He said Imran Khan reiterated that no compromise would be made on corruption, governance and sovereignty related issues and interest of Pakistan would be safeguarded at all cost.

Musaizai said Imran Khan had vowed to improve taxation system and hold across the board accountability to make the country a welfare state as envisioned by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. ‘PTI Chief expressed his strong desire for having good relations with all neighbouring countries including India and Afghanistan and mutually beneficial ties with the United States of America and China which was received well internationally.’ He said good and cordial relations with neighbors are in the country’s interest besides peace and development in the region, adding solution of long standing issue of Kashmir was must for durable peace in South Asia.

Asked about opposition APC after election results, the PTI leader regretted over stance of opposition parities, saying that if opposition wins election it is transparent and if PTI wins hue and cry is being made. ‘In 2002 elections, MMA had achieved peoples’ mandate whereas in 2018 election ANP-PPP formed coalition government while PTI was mandated by people in 2013 election,’ he said. ‘Those political elements who are not accepting PTI mandate were tantamount of not accepting verdict of people.’

He said any one have any problems should approach to ECP or other appropriate forums for addressal rather than making hue and cry on roads and streets. Wrangling among political parties was no solution to problems rather we need to forge unity to take the country forward on road to progress and development besides addressing existing challenges like water, electricity and law and order issues.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan of International Relations Department, University of Peshawar told APP that country was confronted with a number of challenges in national and international fronts and political stability was imperative for tackling it on sound footing.

He said independent foreign policy was need of the hour and expressed satisfaction over Imran Khan’s stance for establishment of cordial relations with neighbours countries and world powers.

Share on: WhatsApp