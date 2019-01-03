PTI’s Khurrum reiterates demand for resignation of Murad

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has reiterated demand for the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali has allegedly facilitating the Omni Group and money laundering following findings in the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into fake accounts case.

In his address to the media, he asserted that the PTI has planned to recover Sindh from the ‘stone age’.

He lashed out on CM Shah for visiting secretariat yesterday and called it a “show-off”, and said the general public has been forced to rely on private institutions with high costs. “The provincial government must response on the findings of the report revealed by auditor general of Sindh.

“People of Sindh cannot be left under such circumstances,” he said, adding that his party’s adjournment motion was not considered by the speaker of the house.

He said that PTI’s MPAs and MNAs wanted to meet chief secretary to discuss critical issues.

“The Citizen Portal established by PM Imran Khan to resolve public issues has a positive response from the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said further.

Earlier, the PTI-led government added CM Murad on the no-fly list of 172 individuals accused of corruption and money laundering.—INP

