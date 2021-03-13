PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan’s Tehreek e Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab has tested positive for COVID-19. The politician took to twitter to announce that she and her three children are COVID-19 positive.
The party leader also mentioned the names of her children Mohamad Hamza Ali, Zahra Shauzab and Hussain Chavez while requesting prayers from friends and family.
Dear friends and family
My self and
My three kids
All have become Covid Positive
Mohammad Hamza Ali
Zahra Shauzab
& Hussein Chavez
Plz spare few minutes and pray for ME & My kids Health and long life
Will be grateful
— Kanwal Shauzab MNA (@KanwalMna) March 12, 2021
Earlier, a number of politicians from the incumbent government also tested positive for COVID-19 including the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
With a sudden spike in the new strain of COVID-19 the positivity ratio in Pakistan and especially in the province of Punjab has increased. In the last 24 hours, 991 cases were reported in Punjab alone which is the highest number of cases reported in one year.