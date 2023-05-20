PTI’s Imran Ismail arrested

The Sindh Police on Friday arrested former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in Karachi.

The PTI leader was taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan Police Station.Another PTI leader and MPA Arsalan Taj confirmed the development, saying the former governor Imran Ismail was taken into custody near Defence area.

Meanwhile, Police said the PTI leader had been shifted to Darakhshan Police Station. It is pertinent to mention here that the police had launched a crackdown against PTI leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC). The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.