PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail after two months

KARACHI – Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was released on bail from jail after two months of his arrested in two cases.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds of Rs200,000 each.

After his release, Sheikh announced to visit the jail to meet his workers, who were also arrested along with him.

On February 16, police arrested the PTI leader over a brawl during by-election in Karachi’s PP-88 and for interrupting an anti-encroachment operation.

The brawl case against the Sindh opposition leader was registered at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions were included in the case.

The other case related to interference in anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse.