PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested on ECP order

KARACHI – Police on Tuesday arrested Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh for violating code of conduct during Malir by-election.

Sheikh has been detained on the orders of the Election Commission, Malir Police told local media, for visiting polling stations, exchanging hot words with cops and refusing to leave the Malir constituency.

The ECP action comes after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) formally moved an application against the PTI leader, who along with his armed supporters were on the streets visiting polling stations during voting for by-election on PS-88 Malir.

The PS-88 Malir seat had fallen vacant on June 2, 2020, after the death of minister for human settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who had contracted coronavirus.

PPP’s Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, PTI’s Jan Sher Junejo and MQM’s Sajid Ahmed are vying for the polls.

According to the ECP, a total of 145,627 voters have been registered in the constituency. At least 108 polling stations have been set up. Thirty-six polling stations have been declared “sensitive”, while 33 “highly sensitive”.