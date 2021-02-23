PTI’s Haleem Adil celebrated birthday at hospital and Sindh govt not happy

KARACHI – The Sindh government has taken notice of birthday celebrations held at a hospital for Leader of Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Sheikh, who is in police custody on judicial remand in a case related to firing, murder attempt during a by-poll in Malir, was shifted to Jinnah Hospital after he was allegedly beaten up at jail earlier this week.

PTI leaders Shehzad Qureshi, Aftab Siddiqui and others visited Haleem Adil at hospital where they celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake. They also wished him speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has expressed concerns over the celebrations and sought reply from the jail authorities.

It said that no one can be allowed to meet an inmate at hospital without getting permission from home ministry.

On Feb 16, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

The election commission has taken strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations.The authorities have warned Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders.