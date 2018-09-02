PTI’s govt lacks confidence, experience: Kirmani

LAHORE : Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Dr Asif Kirmani has said that lack of confidence and experience can be clearly witnessed in the newly-formed government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that one should realize the fact that there was wide difference between leading an 11-member cricket team and to rule a country with a population of 220 million.

He alleged that the 2018 general election were stolen by sending PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif behind the bars.

Dr Asif Kirmani said that it was the worst election of the country’s history as the candidates who were not even voted by their family members won the election.

