PTI’s Faisal Vawda in, PML-N’s Pervaiz Rashid out of Senate race

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court election tribunal paved way for PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda to contest the Senate election after rejecting an appeal against his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Hearing Qadir Khan Mandokhel’s appeal against the returning officer’s decision to approve Vawda’s nomination papers for the Senate elections, the tribunal declared him eligible to run for the seat in upper house of the Parliament.

Meanwhile today, a single-member bench of Justice Shahid Waheed rejected PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers by a returning officer.

Last week, the PML-N leader had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election.

He had approached the tribunal a day after Rashid’s nomination papers had been rejected by the ECP on allegations that he had defaulted on payments that were to be made to the Punjab House.

The Punjab government had released a list of people in 2018 who had not cleared their bills for staying and taking meals at the Punjab House. Rashid was among those who were named in the list.