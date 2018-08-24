PTI’s committee completes probe into RTS breakdown

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completed on Friday the investigation into the shutdown of the election results software on the day of the general elections. Reports citing sources have revealed that PTI’s Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Azam Swati had been heading the investigation committee launched to look into the breakdown of the Results Transmission System (RTS) as well as detecting those accountable for the fault and to decide the consequences they are to be faced with.

Share on: WhatsApp