PTI’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA, in fact a millionaire

PESHAWAR : Gul Zafar Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket-holder who clinched victory in NA-41 (Bajaur), was widely reported to be a ‘chaiwala’ but has turned out to be a millionaire.

According to documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Zafar owns assets worth over Rs30 million, owns a garment business.

Zafar’s assets increased by Rs 184,000 over a year, the documents showed.

They further stated that Zafar owns immovable properties worth Rs10 million as well as two houses and agricultural land worth Rs12 million.

The pictures of Zafar serving tea to people of his area were snapped ahead of the July 25 polls.

