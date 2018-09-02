PTI’s Awais Dareshak elected unopposed

Rajanpur by-poll

Rajanpur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Awais Dareshak has been elected unopposed in the by-election of PP-296 Rajanpur.

The seat fell vacant after the death of MPA Tariq Dareshak, who died of a brain hemorrhage on August 5 following his election in the July 25 polls.

Awais is the brother of Tariq Dareshak, who had also won the polls on PTI’s ticket. He bagged 42,119 votes and defeated independent candidate Sardar Mohammad Yousaf Dareshak with a margin of 15,000 votes.

A total of 14 candidates obtained nomination forms for PP-296 by-polls, but only five candidates submitted nomination papers. Later on, four candidates stepped down in favour of Awais.

These four candidates – Atta Mohammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Ijaz Khamar and Ghulam Mujtaba Dareshak –submitted their affidavits for withdrawal of their nomination papers to returning officer Mohammad Javed in the office of Election Commission Rajanpur.

Returning officer Mohammad Javed told The Express Tribune that all the candidates have stepped down in favour of Awais and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon issue the official notification of the unopposed victory of Awais in PP-296.

Awais is the nephew of MNA-elect Nasrullah Khan Dareshak and cousin of MPA-elect Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak. —INP

