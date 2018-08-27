PTI’s Arif Alvi, PPP supported Aitzaz Ahsan & PML-N backed allies submit nomination papers for presidential polls

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s nominated candidate for Presidential elections, Arif Alvi on Monday submitted his nomination papers in the Islamabad High Court.

Talking to the newsmen outside IHC, Alvi said that PTI has majority he will be elected as President easily.

He said PPP and PML-N have their own problems, whoever becomes President, must play an active role, he added.

Earlier today, PPP’s Presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan submitted his nomination papers after opposition failed to reach any consensus for joint candidate.

Opposition parties except for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to field Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman for the post of the country’s president.

Maulana Fazl also submitted his nomination papers for the presidential election run at the IHC.

Earlier on August 26, opposition parties remained divided over PPP’s decision to nominate Ahsan for president.

The grand alliance of opposition parties met in Murree on Saturday to reach a consensus on a joint candidate for president. However, PPP rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s objections over Ahsan and decided to stick to its choice of candidate for the post.

Further, a meeting of leaders of both parties, held in the Parliament lodges late Sunday evening, remained inconclusive.

The scrutiny of the papers will be carried out on Wednesday next whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until Thursday next after which the final list will be made public on the same day. The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.

Meanwhile, the federal government summoned a joint session of Parliament on September 04, in connection with presidential elections.

The spokesperson for the National Assembly Secretariat said that the joint session of the parliament was convened for the presidential elections. He said the joint session will be kicked off at 10 am on September 04.

