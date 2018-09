Lawmakers on Tuesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi as the 13th President of Pakistan after the vote count ended at around 5pm.

According to unofficial results, Alvi managed to get 212 votes in parliament, 186 in the Punjab Assembly, 56 votes in Sindh, 78 in KP and 45 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.

