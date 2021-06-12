PTI’s anti-people agenda exposed in budget: Bilawal

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government of hiding the real facts from the masses in the 2021-22 budget the chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto has said the incumbent government’s anti-people agenda was exposed in the new budget.

“Unprecedented price hike, growing unemployment and fast increasing poverty are the main features of the PTI government that has affected only ten percent raise in the salaries that is a peanut,” scion of the former Prime Minister observed at a public meeting he addressed in Mardan Saturday evening.

Bilawal on the occasion announced to increase the salaries of the government employees in Sindh to 25 percent.

He said as usual the budgetary figures were jugglery of words where the poor strata have been neglected badly and Prime Minister has exposed his anti-poor stance in the new budget.

“PM Imran Khan’s lack of empathy towards the underprivileged class is a known fact and through the new budget he has made his “enmity” towards the poor people clear,” Bilawal said and maintained that the finance Minister presented “false facts” in the budget.

“If the inflation rate, unemployment, and poverty figures have been historic during Imran Khan’s tenure, how can the budget be public friendly,” Bilawal questioned adding anti-people budget was expected from the PTI government.

Commenting on the upcoming AJK election, Bilawal Bhutto accused the PTI government and the Pakistan Muslim League-N of pre-poll rigging in the AJK elections with the help of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who is a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

“PPP has reservations over the electoral list of AJK prepared by Election Commission of Pakistan,” he said adding the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was involved in the manipulation of AJK electoral list.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also claimed that PPP will form the government in AJK after winning the upcoming polls.