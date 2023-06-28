Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday rearrested PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan over misuse of authority in development projects carried out in Mardan’s union councils. Earlier, the court had approved Khan’s bail in illegal recruitments case.

The authorities started preparations to start proceedings, sources said, against Ishtiaq Armar, Taimoor Jhagra, Karman Bangash, Fazl Elahi, Asad Qaisar, and Arbab Jahandad.

Two weeks ago, Khan was rearrested, after Peshawar High Court ordered his release. Police said he had also been nominated in a corruption case.

Earlier, the PHC had ordered Mr Khan’s release, as he had been arrested under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah announced the verdict it had reserved earlier, and ordered his release against surety bonds of Rs100,000.