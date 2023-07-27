ISLAMABAD – Ali Muhammad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and close aide of Imran Khan, has been released from jail after spending nearly three months behind bars.

His release after eight back to back detention was widely shared online as PTI’s Twitter handle shared his brief clip. “After spending 80 days in jail, facing 8 arrest and bogus cases our Ali Muhammad Khan is finally out of jail,” the caption reads.

Khan was freed from Mardan jail today on Thursday after the court issued his release orders.

After spending 80 days in jail, facing 8 arrest and bogus cases our Ali Muhammad Khan is finally out of jail! pic.twitter.com/Oc6AdHDQcD — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 27, 2023

Clips doing shared online show PTI leader donning a white shalwar kameez and waistcoat was greeted by his supporters as he walked out from the jail.

It has been learnt that the former parliamentary affairs minister went home after getting relief from court.

Earlier day, Peshawar High Court approved his bail plea and ordered his release.

Ali Muhammad Khan was held in federal capital under the 3MPO during massive crackdown against PTI leaders in the aftermath of violent protests of May 9 events.

After spending weeks behind bars, he was released several time but was re-arrested on order of local administration in different cases.