PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for ‘inciting violence’ amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested from the Srinagar highway, Islamabad.

Media reports suggest that the former minister was travelling to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, when he was detained under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The defiant leader has been shifted to an unknown place by the police. However, police have not released any statement regarding his detention.

The authorities have already arrested top leaders of the PTI including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Umar Safraz Cheema and others.