PTI’s Ali Khan, Waqar Nabi elected Nazim, Naib Nazim

True to the expectations, PTI nominees Ali Khan Jadoon Sardar Waqar Nabi were elected Nazim and Naib Nazim of Abbottabad district by securing 45 votes each in the house of 77 against their rivals of PML-N who could get 31 votes with the absentia of one member in the election held here at Jalal Baba Auditorium on Thursday.

Ali Khan Jadoon, who belongs to one of famous political family of Hazara Division and is the youngest son of former federal minister Amanullah Khan Jadoon who are dominating the politics of Abbottabad district from decade with close contest and rivalry of Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan. Naib Nazim is also from another famous political family of Abbottabad district and is the eldest son of former provincial minister late Sardar Ghulam Nabi Khan. Sardar Waqar Nabi is also first cousin of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Raza while his other relatives also hold some of key postings in different departments including FBR.

Both the nominee of PTI once lost in the first leg of elections three years back when local bodies elections were held Sardar Sher Bahadar which the support of PML (N) members and some of members elected on reserve seats and three member of PTI won the election but later de-seated through defection clause and long legal battle ended in favor of PTI challengers and this time won the District Nazim and Naib Nazim seat without any difficulty.