PTI’s Aleem Khan ‘resigns’ from business before taking oath as minister

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan on Monday announced to have resigned from all of his businesses before taking oath as provincial minister.

The newly-elected PTI government has named Aleem Khan as Minister for Local Government in the 23-member Punjab cabinet. The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday.

“Before taking oath as minister, I have resigned from the directorship and chief executive from all companies of my businesses,” the PTI leader said in a tweet.

The new Punjab cabinet will take oath at Governor House in Lahore at 5pm today.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday announced a 23-member cabinet for Punjab the province.

