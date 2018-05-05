PTI’s achievements restricted to social media

Peshawar

Leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Rabia Sattar Zia said here Friday that ANP was party that provided security to the rights of Pushtuns and introduced revolutionary steps in education and health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She claimed ANP fought the war of Pushtun rights and gave the province and its people their identity.

Talking to media persons, she pointed out the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were deceived in the name of change and unfortunately five precious years of KP people were wasted. —APP