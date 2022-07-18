PTI’s 12 out of 15 seats came against its own ex-members

Lahore: Sunday’s by-polls were historic in many ways. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convincingly won 15 seats out of 20, shaking the foundation of the once-mighty PML-N in its home ground of Punjab.

Read: PTI crushes PML-N in Sunday’s by-polls; What’s next?

However, one key fact to take away from the elections’ results is that out of the total 15 seats of the PTI, 12 came against its own ex-members, who were de-seated by the ECP for voting Hamza Shehbaz against the party’s directions, and who later joined the PML-N to contest in the by-polls.

The 12 MPs who participated in the elections on PML-N’s tickets but failed to win are:

Saeed Akbar Khan (PP-90 Bhakkar-ii) Mohammad Ajmal (PP-97 Faisalabad-i) Nazir Ahmed Chohan (PP-167 Lahore-XXIV) Mohammad Amin Zulqurnain (PP-170 Lahore-XXVII) Malik Nauman Langrial (PP-202 Sahiwal-VII) Mohammad Salman (PP-217 Multan VII) Zawar Hussain Warraich (PP-224 Lodhran-I) Zahra Batool (PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V) Mohammad Tahir (PP-282 Layyah-iii) Mian Khalid Mehmood (PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI) Mehar Mohammad Aslam (PP-127 Jhang IV) Faisal Hayat (PP-15 Jhang-II)

Only 3 former PTI MPs were able to turn the results in their favour.