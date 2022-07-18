PTI’s 12 out of 15 seats came against its own ex-members

Lahore: Sunday’s by-polls were historic in many ways. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convincingly won 15 seats out of 20, shaking the foundation of the once-mighty PML-N in its home ground of Punjab.
However, one key fact to take away from the elections’ results is that out of the total 15 seats of the PTI, 12 came against its own ex-members, who were de-seated by the ECP for voting Hamza Shehbaz against the party’s directions, and who later joined the PML-N to contest in the by-polls.
The 12 MPs who participated in the elections on PML-N’s tickets but failed to win are:
- Saeed Akbar Khan (PP-90 Bhakkar-ii)
- Mohammad Ajmal (PP-97 Faisalabad-i)
- Nazir Ahmed Chohan (PP-167 Lahore-XXIV)
- Mohammad Amin Zulqurnain (PP-170 Lahore-XXVII)
- Malik Nauman Langrial (PP-202 Sahiwal-VII)
- Mohammad Salman (PP-217 Multan VII)
- Zawar Hussain Warraich (PP-224 Lodhran-I)
- Zahra Batool (PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V)
- Mohammad Tahir (PP-282 Layyah-iii)
- Mian Khalid Mehmood (PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI)
- Mehar Mohammad Aslam (PP-127 Jhang IV)
- Faisal Hayat (PP-15 Jhang-II)
Only 3 former PTI MPs were able to turn the results in their favour.
- Raja Sagheer Ahmed (PP-7, Rawalpindi-ii)
- Mohammad Sabtain Raza (PP-273 Muzaffargarh VI)
- Fida Hussain Watto (PP-237 Bahawalnagar-vi)