PTI’s 100 days

AS PTI has completed hundred days of governance, there are two dominant view points as to the achievements of the new Government during this period. The treasury benches and their allies, supporters and sympathizers claim that the Government has performed superbly but the opposition and critics say the ruling party has not been able to materialize or achieve most of the targets it had set for itself to get during first 100 days.

It is too early to give a clear cut verdict as to the performance of the Government in just over three months but the period got relevance due to repeated assertions by the leadership of PTI that it would do during this period which others could not do in decades. It would, however, be fair to say that the Government was moving in the right direction and at least it has set directions for the country in different spheres of life. Neutral observers believe that things could improve dramatically if the Government succeeds in truly implementing what it has conceived to do to improve state of affairs in different areas. Of course, the biggest challenge to the country as well as to the new Government was to address the financial woes and economic challenges confronting the state. The state of economy is still far from satisfactory but it would not be appropriate to expect visible transformation or revolution in three months. What the government has done in this regard is the maximum that any other government would have strived in given circumstances and constraints. Thanks to the willingness of the friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China that the country now feels comfortable as far as its financial position is concerned. However, much will have to be done to get rid of shameful dependence on foreign loans and aid and this will require drastic but realistic measures to increase our resource base and cut down unnecessary expenditure. PTI Government has already taken some such measures which have led to substantial increase in price-hike and this has political repercussions and consequences as well. There is, therefore, no forward movement on spurring growth as cost of doing business is going up because of a combination of measures and instead of coming down the prices are going up. The Government is steadfast on its claims to pursue its campaign against corruption but it needs to take a transparent course to avoid being labelled as partisan and the process being dubbed as mere political vendetta. As per its commitment, the Government has launched projects like construction of five million houses and clean and green Pakistan, but on ground there is no visible progress and the authorities need to concentrate on implementation aspect more vigorously. As for governance, perhaps for the first time, rule of law and writ of the state was ensured at least in addressing the issue of land-grabbing/encroachment and tackling the threat of law and order situation hurled by TLP. But it is also a fact that in other areas the business as usual is going on and even crime rate is going up with almost daily broad-daylight robberies in Rawalpindi and insensitivity of the provincial government to the problem. Good governance is almost impossible without reforming the rotten police force but the process seems to have been abandoned after resignation of head of Punjab Public Commission for Police Reforms Nasir Khan Durrani. Corruption is also there in public dealing institutions and relevant ministries and departments are unmoved. The Government also made an avowed commitment to strengthen institutions but so far even established institutions are facing existential threat due to lopsided thinking. It also promised to create more job opportunities but closure of institutions and their down-sizing is directly in conflict with this commitment. However, firm decision not to privatize institutions like PIA, Pakistan Steel and Pakistan Railways is a breeze of fresh air and augurs well for national institutions and their prestige. Much need to be done to ensure provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to people, eliminate tension from politics and improve image, working and performance of Parliament where no worthwhile business was so far visible except daily wrangling, inability to form Standing Committees and controversy over appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee. As for foreign policy, the Government succeeded in projecting Pakistan’s positive image and safeguarding its core national interests during dealing with different countries and in its response to critical issues confronting Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. In a nutshell, there is sincerity on the part of the PTI leadership to address major problems of the country and take it forward on the road to progress and prosperity. There is, however, need to take decisions after thorough consideration and then implement them with full force and vigour as this is the only way to show results.

