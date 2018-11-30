PTI’s 100-day widely hailed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

People from cross section of the society here Friday lauded the 100- day performance of PTI government saying the reforms introduced would help serve as road map to the country’s first priority. Member National Assembly (MNA), Nasir Khan Musazai while eulogizing the 100-day per-formance of PTI Governments in Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told that a strong founda-tion was laid by PTI government for building of ‘Naya Paki-stan.’

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken nation into confidence about 100 days performance of PTI Govt that was being appreciated by all.

In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said, reforms and projects completed during 100 days plan in 26 sec-tors including preparation of draft legislation for LG system, improvement in police system, civil and judicial reforms and plans for extension of Sehat Insaf Cards to merged tribal districts was highly praised worthy.

Strengthening of LG system, police force, judi-cial and civil service reforms, provision of jobs for youth and development of tourism sector would immensely help provide direct relief to people. Financial and economic expert Sumbul Riaz also appreciated PTI Govt 100 days performance and reforms for strengthening of economy, health, education, empowerment of youth and women.

She said elimination of corruption was impera-tive for good governance and strengthening of economy in the country. Riaz said PTI Govt has brought revolution in education, health, agriculture, social and youth sec-tors during last five years and the new reforms and projects would bring positive changes in people’s life style in 2018-23.

