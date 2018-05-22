PTI’s 100-day plan seems funny, unrealistic: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the public gave the opportunity to all three political parties in 2013 to form government in their own provinces.

Speaking at a news conference in Punjab House Islamabad, he maintained that every party should present its performance in the court of public.

“We are heading towards electoral process. The issue is not of 100 days but past 1825 days. In 2013, manifesto of energy, security and social department was given. PML-N delivered in all departments and proved that they are capable of performing,” he said.

The minister asserted that 1000-MW power was included in the system. “Before our government, the percentage of development was 3% which has now increased by 2%. We eliminated terrorism. Karachi is the hub of Pakistan’s economy. Every investor thought to pull out their money from the city but we restored peace and brought back the investment,” asserted Ahsan.

The interior minister went on to say that his government managed to solve the issue of energy crisis. “For the third time in its history, Pakistan is standing on take-off position. CPEC is a game-changer for Pakistan that brought billions of dollars investment in the country and strengthened the economy,” he said.

The minister criticized that Pakistani politics do not lack jugglers. “One of the jugglers tries to deceive the nation through speeches. They gave a 100-day plan which was quite amusing. One has to have intellect to copy something. PTI tried to make a replica of 2025 vision,” lashed out Ahsan.

Imran Khan should present the 100-day plan if he can explain his party’s performance of 1825 days, he added.

“Khan earlier put forward 90-day agenda for KP government. How much has he implemented it in the province? It seems to be a competition between two parties. One offers presentation while the other performance. I call Imran Khan NATO commander. The title ‘No action, Talk Only’ is suitable for him,” said Ahsan.

“Imran Khan tried to copy Lahore metro bus and approved to initiate the project in Peshawar in 2014. Four years have passed, and the metro bus is nowhere to be seen. Visit Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar if anyone wants to witness performance,” the minister declared