PTI’s 100-day plan not viable for implementation’

Peshawar

The politicians of mainstream political parties here Monday said PTI’s 100-day plan was not viable for implementation and termed it another attempt to hoodwink masses in the name of change ahead of the general election 2018.

PMLN Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP on Monday that reforms in social and economic, taxation and diplo-macy sectors besides creation of South Punjab prov-ince, 10million jobs for youth and five million houses announced in 100-day plan of PTI did not match ground realities and near to impossible for implementation.

While terming the plan as jugglery of words, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan had made tall claims of bringing change during first 90 days of his govern-ment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but failed to do so even in his party’s five years rule in the province. He said PTI has neither fulfilled promise of uni-formed education nor eliminated corruption and unable to complete 350 mini dams in KP. he called the futile Peshawar’s metro project, which the coming regime will handle and upcoming generation will have to pay heavy price for it.—APP