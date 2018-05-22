PTI’s 100-day plan gimmickry: Shah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Monday termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 100-days plan a “non-starter” and said it was tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

Talking to reporters at his chamber in the Parliament House, the opposition leader while reacting to the PTI’s plan called it “just an election stunt”.

“I will quit politics if PTI implements its announced plan,” said Shah. “[The PTI leadership] thinks our people are such naive [that they would believe such unrealistic claims]. Plans should be made based on some facts,” he added.

The opposition leader declared the announcement tantamount to pre-poll rigging. “A 100-days plan is declared after winning an election. Have they [the PTI] won the election before making the announcement.”

“These are childish deeds. Now no one will believe [the credibility of the 2018 elections] if they [the PTI] won,” he added.

“PTI chief Imran Khan had a province to rule, why didn’t he act upon his agenda there. He has missed a big chance for implementing his plan. He talks about 10 million jobs but he failed to provide even only 5,000 jobs in the [KP] province,” said Khursheed Shah.

He also negated the claims being made by PTI leaders on development work and progress in the public sector schools.

“The lollypop of Southern Punjab province, being presented by Imran Khan is also baseless,” he said, adding that except the PPP, no political party pursued the matter practically.

On Sunday, the PTI leadership had presented its agenda to be completed within the first 100 days of government — if the party is elected to power.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has already rejected the agenda, terming it a mere eye-wash. The PML-N’s KP chief held a presser to ask the people to judge the difference between words and deeds of PTI chief from his 90 days agenda he had announced soon after coming into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013.