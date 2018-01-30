PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Tuesday in a letter requested the National Accountability Court (NAB) to initiate probe into financial misappropriation by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

The request comes a day after the party’s core group’s meeting declared Asif a “security risk” and tasked Dar with filing a corruption complaint against the foreign minister.

In his letter addressed to NAB chairman, the PTI leader alleged that Asif is part of the “gang” involved in the coverup of money laundering and financial misappropriation by former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The letter states that Dar possesses irrefutable evidence against Asif, which includes foreign bank account details showing transactions worth millions. Asif used assets abroad for money laundering, the letter states.

Dar in his letter requested NAB to take notice on the matter and initiate probe against financial crimes and money laundering against Asif.

He said that he is ready to submit details including records of Asif’s hotels abroad, bank accounts, and documents related to benami transactions.

Orignally published by INP