PTI workers stage protest outside Qureshi residence

Multan

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday are staging a protest outside the residence of vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi against the unfair distribution of party tickets. The protesters belong to Dera Ghazi Khan. They have adopted stance that Qureshi allotted tickets to his favourite members and neglected others which will possibly cause damage to the party.

They have demanded to award ticket of DG Khan’s PP-289 constituency to Hanif Pitafi. Shah Mehmood negotiated with the protesters and said that provision of five percent ticket quota is mandatory for the female members around the country therefore; Shaheena Najeeb Khosa was preferred instead of Pitafi. The protesters however; rejected Qureshi’s explanation and continued their protest outside his residence. They have vowed to carry on their sit-in and protest until Pitafi is allotted the party ticket.

Meanhwile, the PTI workers are also gathered in Zaman Park. hey refused to budge from the place until the fulfillment of their demands. A voter also confronted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate when the latter took to the streets to canvass support ahead of general election. The PTI candidate from PS-110, Khurram Sherzaman, visited his constituency where he distributed pamphlets. As he arrived at a mobile phone shop, the shopkeeper grilled him about his performance during the last five years.

“What has you done for us in five years? All you did during the five years was travelling in an air-conditioned car, relaxing in assembly and your house. That was not what we expected from you while electing you,” the angry man told Zaman.—INP