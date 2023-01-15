PTI workers protest against Momina

A court in Islamabad has accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request seeking his exemption from court The members of the Insaf Students Federation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s student wing, on Saturday staged a protest outside the PTI Member of Punjab Assembly Momina Waheed’s house. Ms Waheed had defected from the party’s guideline to vote for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi during his vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

The protestors said that they would not tolerate anyone’s dishonesty to the PTI chief Imran Khan. Earlier, the PTI had issued show-cause notices to the MPAs including Ms Waheed for defecting and hinted at initiating proceedings against them.