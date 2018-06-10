PTI workers claim tickets not issued on merit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday staged protest over issuing of tickets outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. Party workers staged protest against issuance of tickets for the upcoming general elections without any basis of merit. A large number of protesters gathered outside Khan’s residence to register their protest against the issuing of ticket to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59. The demonstrators demanded that Ajmal Raja be fielded from the Rawalpindi constituency.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, had earlier claimed that PTI had issued ticket to candidates that had a chance to win against their foes. On Friday, PTI had announced its party’s candidates for majority of the national and provincial assembly constituencies for the general elections to be conducted on July 25. PTI chief Khan while announcing the tickets had claimed that the selection was done on merit and that all the aspirants could not be accomodated.

PTI had issued party tickets to 81 candidates to contest elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 21 constituencies from Sindh Assembly, 165 and 23 for Punjab and Balochistan respectively.

Meanwhile, it is reported that former MNA Ali Muhammad Khan who was reportedly denied PTI’s ticket to contest elections from his rural Mardan constituency, has urged his supporters to stand by the party and beat the status quo. In a message on Twitter on Saturday, Ali Muhammad Khan said that PTI must not suffer because of him.

‘No, we all must vote for PTI. It’s our party, it must not suffer because of me,’ Khan tweeted. ‘Imran Khan has struggled for 22 long years against status quo and this is our last chance to break that status quo & make Imran Khan the prime minister of Pakistan,’ he wrote.

To reports that he was denied ticket, Khan said that it was a trivial matter. ‘I am thankful to Almighty God for the love I received from friends, supporters, media and Pakistanis,’ he said. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday released a list of its candidates for the forthcoming 2018 general elections. PTI’s old and senior leaders and close aide to Imran Khan were denied the party tickets for the election.

Besides either, former health and information minister and MNA Ali Mohammad Khan were refused the party tickets due to reasons best known to the party leadership. Some influential people of the party, including ex-chief minister Pervez Khattak, ex-speaker provincial assembly, Assad Qaisar, former education minister Muhammad Atif Khan, former health minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, former housing minister Dr Amjad Ali and former public health minister Shah Farman were given two tickets each to contest the election.